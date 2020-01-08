EPL: Chelsea To Offer Lyon Cash, Giroud For Dembele

Chelsea are ready to offer cash plus French forward, Olivier Giroud, to Lyon in order to sign the club’s striker, Moussa Dembele, in this January’s transfer window.

Concise News understands that Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, has given the club’s board an order to get Dembele this transfer window with an initial offer of around £34million for the player turned down by Lyon.

Chelsea, are, however, ready to give the French Ligue 1 club £40million and Giroud to lure Dembele to the Stamford Bridge this month.

The player, 23, has been in startling form for Lyon since teaming up with them from Celtic last year and has scored 29 goals in 62 matches in all competitions.

On the other hand, Giroud has only played in seven matches across all competitions for the London side this term, falling behind Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi in the pecking order.