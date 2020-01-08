EFCC Operatives Search Senator Shehu Sani’s Houses In Abuja

The houses of former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, in Abuja have been searched by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday.

Concise News understands that one of the former lawmaker’s aides, Suleiman Ahmed, confirmed the search by officials of the anti-graft agency.

“The started the search at the Maitama residence of the senator before heading to Wuse 2,” Ahmed told TheCable.

Ahmed said the EFCC officials arrived at the Maitama’s residence of Sani around 2pm and moved to the house at Wuse 2 around 3:30pm.

This news medium recalls that the anti-graft agency arrested Sani last week over alleged extortion.

He was alleged to have collected money from Sani Dauda, owner of ASD Motors, promising to pass it on to Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the anti-graft agency.

He also reportedly said he could assist Dauda in influencing the outcome of some cases using his connection with the chief justice of Nigeria and some other judges.

The CJN had distanced himself from Sani, saying he has never had anything to do with the former senator.

in a statement on Sunday, the CJN who denied being involved in such unethical conduct, said he has never met Sani.

He wondered why some persons were out to damage his reputation in exchange for financial reward.

Vowing that perpetrators of “such falsehood” can never be allowed to walk away with the dastardly act, Muhammad said the lesson that those behind the defamation would learn “will surely serve as deterrent to other potential name droppers and extortionists, who are apparently wanting in noble candor that may also be eagerly waiting in the queue to thread the same path of infamy”.

“Our attention has been drawn to the story making the round in some national dailies where it was reported that Senator Shehu Sani allegedly approached Alhaji Sani Dauda of ASD Motors and purportedly demanded for the sum of N4, 000,000 to give to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Dr Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, to settle some unnamed four Judges over a case he (Shehu Sani) allegedly claimed won’t see the light of the day,” the CJN said in a statement which Festus Akande, spokesman of the supreme court, issued on his behalf.