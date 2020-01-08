Ebonyi: Gov. Umahi Breaks Silence About Dumping PDP For APC

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has refuted claims that he is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying he is fully a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Concise News learned that Umahi was alleged to have been enjoying membership of the PDP and the APC, a claim he has described as not “healthy for our enduring democracy.”

Speaking on Wednesday through his Special Assistant on Media Francis Nwaze, the Ebonyi State leader ascribed the report to the handiwork of “mischief makers” who “could skew and slant issues to gain favour.”

According to the statement, “In a clime such as ours where sycophancy reigns supreme as against sincerity, creating a smooth relationship with elder statesmen with zilch considerations to political and creedal leaning, become a problem – leaving one to wonder which way becomes the best Pretense, rather than sincerity? The answer is in the negative.

“Recall on innumerable occasions have Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State vowed never to be swayed or carried away by the euphoria of power and start swimming in the dirty and murky waters of unhealthy criticisms of the opposition party – especially at the centre.”

It added: “Governor Umahi said President Mohammadu Buhari has proven beyond doubt his irrevocable commitments to right too many wrongs done by corruption in our dear country, Nigeria, by waging war against corruption. He maintained that the President’s posture is for the nation’s interest and should be supported by all.

“And he has been supporting Mr President by not making acidic comments on the person of the President on his policy issue even as a member of the opposition party as he believes that party is different from a personal relationship.

“Governor Umahi said he is enamoured by President Buhari’s leadership style. This father-son relationship has, in some jaundiced quarters, pitted him against some power brass who positioned media attackers to misconstrue and quote Governor Umahi out of context at every occasion.”

The statement noted that “on 29th December 2019 during the Christmas season that delegates from Onicha and Ishielu Council Areas of Ebonyi State came to celebrate the yuletide with Governor Umahi and thank him for the new Federal College of Education that was graciously given to Ebonyi State by President Buhari.”

It was during the event that Umahi “explained that the College was not subjected to political and party lense before being given it to Ebonyi State, cautioning: “stop running from one party to another, my loyalty is hundred per cent for PDP.

“I have the highest degree of respect for President Buhari even though it makes them accuse me of anti-party but Politics should be separated from personal relationship….”

The statement added that “Since Governor Umahi made that remark, enemies of the State took to social and mainstream media to lash at him – concocting all manner of write-ups geared towards smearing his image before the public.

“Governor David Umahi has declared that he is not available to discuss politics until it is about one year to the election period as he maintained that now is time to work for those that voted him and not to do politics.

“There’s no possibility of being both in APC and PDP at the same time. He is an elected Governor under the People’s Democratic Party, a Fmr. State PDP Chairman and Fmr. Deputy Governor under PDP and his landmark and envious achievements speak volume.”