Dortmund Won’t Sell Chelsea Target Sancho This Month

Borussia Dortmund are not contemplating selling Jadon Sancho in January despite interest from a host of clubs from around Europe, according to Sky in Germany.
The England international has no release clause in his long-term contract that currently keeps him at the club until the end of June 2022.
Borussia Dortmund feel they would not be able to find a suitable replacement in this window.
However, a summer move for Sancho looks a lot more likely with numerous major European clubs showing interest in the 19-year old.
Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all made initial enquiries.
