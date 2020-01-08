Delta Governorship: Supreme Court Delivers Judgment

The Supreme Court in Nigeria on Wednesday affirmed the March 2019 reelection of Ifeanyi Okowa as Delta State Governor.

Concise News reports that the seven man panel, headed by Justice Centus Nweze, in a unanimous ruling, held that the appellant, Great Ogboru, failed to prove allegations of over-voting.

According to Justice Nweze, the appeal filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was a waste of the precious time of the court.

Nigeria’s electoral umpire, INEC, had declared Okowa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the March 9 governorship election in Delta.

But Ogboru, in a 37-ground appeal, argued that in some polling units, the total number of votes cast exceeded the total number of voters accredited.

More to come…