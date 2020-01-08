Delta: Deputy Senate President Omo-Agege Mourns Media Aide Mudiaga

The Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege is shocked by the death of one of his media aides Mudiaga Asagba, describing his it as a huge loss, Concise News reports.

Mudiaga, a broadcaster, had worked with the Delta Rainbow Television (DRTV) in Warri before resigning to team up with Quest FM and Television Station in Otor-Ogor, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

He passed on in Abuja in the early hours of Monday at the age of 52.

In a statement on Monday, Senator Omo-Agege described the aide as a dedicated staff, praying God to grant his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss.

“I receive the news of the sudden death of Mr Mudiaga Asagba with a heavy heart; he was not only passionate about the job but also gave his all,” the Delta Central Senator said. “He will be greatly missed. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this trying time.”