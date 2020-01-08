Cross River: Ayade Signs ‘Olimpotic Meristemasis’ Budget Into Law

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has signed the state’s budget of “Olimpotic Meristemasis” into law, Concise News reports.

This news understands that the state’s budget in 2016 was named “Budget of Deep Vision”, while that of 2017 and 2018 were named “Budget of Infinite Transposition” and “Budget of Kinetic Crystallization” respectively.

Speaking while signing the N1.1 trillion 2020 budget which comprises 82 percent capital expenditure and 18 percent recurrent, Ayade said it would help actualise the key projects of his administration.

He said despite low allocations, Cross River has been able to pay salaries and carry out projects because of the role of “intellectual money” in the state.

“At any point in time, a man’s ability is limited by his financial muscle his brain has failed. For us in Cross River, with the governor and his deputy as professors, it will be a thing of shame for us to budget based on our envelope size,” he said.

While presenting it to the state house of assembly in 2019, the governor had described the budget as one anchored on the “belief in the spiritual force, which is the third energy.”