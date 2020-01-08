Carabao Cup: Manchester United Can Still Beat Us, Qualify For Final – Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has admitted Manchester United can reach the Carabao Cup final in spite of his team’s 1-3 win at the Old Trafford in the first leg of the semi-final tie.

Guardiola’s team won the match thanks to a goal each from Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Andreas Pereira (OG) with the second leg of the tie holding on January 29th, 2020.

United got a consolation goal after Marcus Rashford’s second-half strike but despite having an advantage going into the second leg, the former Barcelona coach admitted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men can still turn their fortunes for good.

Also, he singled out United forward, Mason Greenwood, for his brilliant display against his boys, admitting that Solskjaer’s team made the match difficult in the second half.

“In the first minutes, it was tight, they had one or two counter-attacks and the second shot. It was an outstanding goal from Bernardo and since then we played really good with a lot of passes arriving from behind,” Guardiola said after the game.

“In the second half, they changed the shape from a diamond to a 4-4-2 and we struggled a little bit, but it’s a good result.

“No [I wasn’t frustrated in the second half] because they played good and we could not control quite well, especially Mason Greenwood between the lines, we struggled a little bit with that, but, in general, it was an incredible performance. We are playing at Old Trafford against our rival in a semi-final and it was a fantastic result for us.

“It’s not over though, it’s Man Utd and we see how they can come back… but hopefully, with our fans, we can make a good game and reach the final again.”