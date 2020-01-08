CAF Awards: Senegal’s Sadio Mane Speaks After Scooping Prize (Video)

Senegalese forward Sadio Mane has expressed happiness at winning the 2019 CAF Men’s Player of the Year Award, thanking his teammates at Liverpool and country level.

Concise News had reported that Mane beat Egyptian and Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah to win the prize for the first time in a ceremony held in the North African country on Tuesday.

Mane who had been a finalist in the past three editions was Senegal’s main man at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) where he scored three goals as the Teranga Lions got to the final of the competition.

He was also instrumental to Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League title-winning feat for the first time since 2005 as they narrowly missed out on the English Premier League to Manchester City.

While giving his speech after he was handed the CAF 2019 award, the former Southampton man thanked those who voted for him, describing the award as a proud moment in his career.

“To be honest I would prefer to be playing football than speaking in front of so many people,” Mané said. “I’m really happy and really proud at the same time. I would like to thank my family, especially my uncle who is here today.

“It is a big day for me and I would love to thank all the Senegalese people who have been voting for me. I’m from a very small village called Bambali and I’m sure they are all watching me tonight.”