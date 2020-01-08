CAF Awards: Fans Slam Football Body As Ndidi Misses On Africa Best XI

Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The development did, not, however, go down well with football fans, especially Nigerians, who believe that the former U-17 World Cup winner did well for both country and club in 2019.

Below are some of the reactions as CAF snubbed Ndidi in its Best XI for 2019:

This picture says it all.

It's appalling to witness the deteriorated mentality of the organizers of this award.@Ndidi25 deserves better.#CAFAwards2019 #Ndidi pic.twitter.com/1HnkKzCA0U — Williams Emmanuel (@Wihzy_Martial) January 8, 2020

Why is #Ndidi missing in #cafawards best XI#CAFAwards2019: • Retweet if Ndidi deserves to be in CAF Best XI in 2019 pic.twitter.com/SoWsVtyodt — Luchy angel (@luchy_kay) January 7, 2020

Ndidi is one of the most underrated player in PL and Africa. He is the best DM in Africa #Ndidi — OMO IyaBethel (@pilot_boyz) January 7, 2020

No single Nigerian player in CAF first eleven not even #ndidi one of the best DM it's obvious they're angry with us for closing our borders.. #CAF is a scam — Mc SlimPapa (@john_jcee) January 7, 2020

#Ndidi deserved to be on Africa XI I wonder what matip is doing there🙄🙄 — Okiemute Koghene (@KogheneAndy) January 7, 2020

Joel Matip that didn't play for Cameroon is in that Best 11, that's just like South Americans releasing their best 11 and u seeing Diego Costa in it… And if u come here to tell me Gana Gueye got into the team cos he moved to PSG, u must be mad #cafawards #ndidi #MUNMCI — ★Ade_Wole★ (@inkredible_h) January 7, 2020

Me and my wife going to where #CAFAwards2019 is taking place to ask why #Ndidi is not in African 11!!! Before I send in Ogun to kiss them pic.twitter.com/8I2kr4JiGZ — Aboki Eniola (@king_aboki) January 7, 2020

This concluded #CAFAwards2020 just showed how Africa countries love Naija. #Ndidi is underrated in this game why??? pic.twitter.com/Sh9Ftztcy7 — HaQuad Mumtaz (Omo Yorùbá) 🇳🇬🌶🇳🇬 (@mumtaz0012) January 7, 2020

Who did this #CAFAwards2019. I doubt if you watch football or just been sentimental…#Ndidi is the most consistent DM. Check your records. https://t.co/34Et3N5ST0 — Elo (@Elogini) January 7, 2020

It's purely hate they've been hating on Nigeria for ages it's not a new thing #ndidi https://t.co/BuMSWH5Ggz — RUSSI_00 (@IWUALAVALENTIN1) January 7, 2020

Once again the efforts of #Ndidi and staggering stats was overlooked #CAFAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/YalrrjATuQ — Jonel (@JohnJonel2) January 7, 2020