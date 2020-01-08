CAF Awards: Fans Slam Football Body As Ndidi Misses On Africa Best XI

Football fans have slammed the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after Nigerian and Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi did not make Africa’s XI.
Concise News had reported that Senegal and Liverpool star Sadio Mane claimed the African Best Men’s Player of the Year gong for 2019 following a stellar year that saw him win the Champions League as well as get to the AFCON finals.
Ndidi was omitted from the CAF Fifpro Best XI with the team including the following:
Goalkeeper: Andre Onana
Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Serge Aurier, Joel Matip, Kalidou Koulibaly
Midfielders: Idrissa Gueye, Riyad Mahrez, Hakim Ziyech
Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
The development did, not, however, go down well with football fans, especially Nigerians, who believe that the former U-17 World Cup winner did well for both country and club in 2019.
Below are some of the reactions as CAF snubbed Ndidi in its Best XI for 2019:
This picture says it all.
It's appalling to witness the deteriorated mentality of the organizers of this award.@Ndidi25 deserves better.#CAFAwards2019 #Ndidi pic.twitter.com/1HnkKzCA0U
— Williams Emmanuel (@Wihzy_Martial) January 8, 2020
Why is #Ndidi missing in #cafawards best XI#CAFAwards2019:
• Retweet if Ndidi deserves to be in CAF Best XI in 2019 pic.twitter.com/SoWsVtyodt
— Luchy angel (@luchy_kay) January 7, 2020
Ndidi is one of the most underrated player in PL and Africa. He is the best DM in Africa #Ndidi
— OMO IyaBethel (@pilot_boyz) January 7, 2020
No single Nigerian player in CAF first eleven not even #ndidi one of the best DM it's obvious they're angry with us for closing our borders.. #CAF is a scam
— Mc SlimPapa (@john_jcee) January 7, 2020
#Ndidi deserved to be on Africa XI I wonder what matip is doing there🙄🙄
— Okiemute Koghene (@KogheneAndy) January 7, 2020
Joel Matip that didn't play for Cameroon is in that Best 11, that's just like South Americans releasing their best 11 and u seeing Diego Costa in it…
And if u come here to tell me Gana Gueye got into the team cos he moved to PSG, u must be mad #cafawards #ndidi #MUNMCI
— ★Ade_Wole★ (@inkredible_h) January 7, 2020
Me and my wife going to where #CAFAwards2019 is taking place to ask why #Ndidi is not in African 11!!! Before I send in Ogun to kiss them pic.twitter.com/8I2kr4JiGZ
— Aboki Eniola (@king_aboki) January 7, 2020
This concluded #CAFAwards2020 just showed how Africa countries love Naija. #Ndidi is underrated in this game why??? pic.twitter.com/Sh9Ftztcy7
— HaQuad Mumtaz (Omo Yorùbá) 🇳🇬🌶🇳🇬 (@mumtaz0012) January 7, 2020
Who did this #CAFAwards2019. I doubt if you watch football or just been sentimental…#Ndidi is the most consistent DM. Check your records. https://t.co/34Et3N5ST0
— Elo (@Elogini) January 7, 2020
It's purely hate they've been hating on Nigeria for ages it's not a new thing #ndidi https://t.co/BuMSWH5Ggz
— RUSSI_00 (@IWUALAVALENTIN1) January 7, 2020
Once again the efforts of #Ndidi and staggering stats was overlooked #CAFAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/YalrrjATuQ
— Jonel (@JohnJonel2) January 7, 2020
Robbed #Ndidi pic.twitter.com/TBWgcg39y9
— Too unserious (@Orits3tim3yin) January 8, 2020
So #Ndidi doesn't deserve to be here? This actually sucks. pic.twitter.com/d1Tca1m7X8
— Mr Common Sense (@mr_commonsense_) January 8, 2020
