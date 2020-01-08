Home » CAF Awards: Fans Slam Football Body As Ndidi Misses On Africa Best XI

CAF Awards: Fans Slam Football Body As Ndidi Misses On Africa Best XI

By - 37 minutes ago on January 08, 2020
Nigeria's Ndidi Tops List Of EPL Tacklers

Watford vs Leicester: Ndidi Disappointed With Result. IMAGE CREDIT: Yahoo! Sports

Football fans have slammed the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after Nigerian and Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi did not make Africa’s XI.

Concise News had reported that Senegal and Liverpool star Sadio Mane claimed the African Best Men’s Player of the Year gong for 2019 following a stellar year that saw him win the Champions League as well as get to the AFCON finals.

Ndidi was omitted from the CAF Fifpro Best XI with the team including the following:

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Serge Aurier, Joel Matip, Kalidou Koulibaly

Midfielders: Idrissa Gueye, Riyad Mahrez, Hakim Ziyech

Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The development did, not, however, go down well with football fans, especially Nigerians, who believe that the former U-17 World Cup winner did well for both country and club in 2019.

Below are some of the reactions as CAF snubbed Ndidi in its Best XI for 2019:

