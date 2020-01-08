CAF Awards 2019: Oshoala Speaks On Winning African Women’s Player Of The Year

Nigerian international Asisat Oshoala has thanked her family and friends for their support as after been crowned as the 2019 African Women’s Player of the Year for the fourth time.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Barcelona player also appreciated her fans and colleagues locally and internationally for their support.

She wrote: “Grateful to be African Women’s Player of the year for the 4th time. Thank God, my Family, Friends, and Fans for the support. Big shoutout to my club, my management, teammates at both national team and club level and of course thanks to @CAF_Online for the opportunity.”

Oshoala was crowned as the 2019 African Women’s Player of the Year for the fourth time equalling the record of her compatriot Perpetua Nkwocha.

The Nigerian forward was announced as the best African female footballer of the year on Tuesday at the 2019 CAF Awards ceremony in Egypt.

Oshoala garnered 351 votes, 30 more than Cameroonian forward Ajara Nchout and Thembi Kgatlana, who had 247 votes and was crowned in Senegal last year to claim the title.

The 25-year-old won the award in 2014, 2016 and 2017, and was also among the final three in 2018 but lost to her South African rival Kgatlana.