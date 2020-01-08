Home » CAF Awards 2019: How Oshoala Won African Women’s Player Of The Year

CAF Awards 2019: How Oshoala Won African Women’s Player Of The Year

African Woman Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala (C) receiving her award during the African Footballer of the Year Awards in Abuja, on January 5, 2017. AFP

Super Falcons’ Captain Asisat Oshoala has been crowned as the 2019 African Women’s Player of the Year for the fourth time equalling the record of her compatriot Perpetua Nkwocha.

The Nigerian forward was announced as the best African female footballer of the year on Tuesday at the 2019 CAF Awards ceremony in Egypt.

Oshoala garnered 351 votes, 30 more than Cameroonian forward Ajara Nchout and Thembi Kgatlana, who had 247 votes and was crowned in Senegal last year to claim the title.

The 25-year-old won the award in 2014, 2016 and 2017, and was also among the final three in 2018 but lost to her South African rival Kgatlana.

Tanzanian afro-pop star, Diamond Platinumz thrilled the audience with a live show of his music that saw the guests dancing in their seats.

Lebanese group Mayyas, winners of the 2019 edition of Arabs Got Talent, a television reality show, enchanted the audience with their choreography skills.

Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o partnered Egyptian Mariam Amin as presenters of the ceremony and was assisted by Moroccan Fayrouz Al Karawani as special guests Egyptian Minister of Sport Ashraf Sobhy, FIFA and CAF Legends were treated to a wonderful evening.

Award Winners

African Player of the Year

Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)

African Women’s Player of the Year

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

African Interclubs Player of the Year

Youcef Belaïli (Algeria & Esperance / Ahli Jeddah)

African Youth Player of the Year

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)

African Men’s Coach of the Year

Djamel Belmadi (Algeria – Algeria)

African Women’s Coach of the Year

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

African Men’s National Team of the Year

Algeria

African Women’s National Team of the Year

Cameroon

Federation of the Year

Egyptian Football Association

Special Award

Kojovi Obilale (former Togolese goalkeeper)

CAF-Fifpro Best XI

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Serge Aurier, Joel Matip, Kalidou Koulibaly

Midfielders: Idrissa Gueye, Riyad Mahrez, Hakim Ziyech

Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

