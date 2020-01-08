CAF Awards 2019: How Oshoala Won African Women’s Player Of The Year

Super Falcons’ Captain Asisat Oshoala has been crowned as the 2019 African Women’s Player of the Year for the fourth time equalling the record of her compatriot Perpetua Nkwocha.

The Nigerian forward was announced as the best African female footballer of the year on Tuesday at the 2019 CAF Awards ceremony in Egypt.

Oshoala garnered 351 votes, 30 more than Cameroonian forward Ajara Nchout and Thembi Kgatlana, who had 247 votes and was crowned in Senegal last year to claim the title.

The 25-year-old won the award in 2014, 2016 and 2017, and was also among the final three in 2018 but lost to her South African rival Kgatlana.

Tanzanian afro-pop star, Diamond Platinumz thrilled the audience with a live show of his music that saw the guests dancing in their seats.

Lebanese group Mayyas, winners of the 2019 edition of Arabs Got Talent, a television reality show, enchanted the audience with their choreography skills.