Burna Boy, Stefflon Don Celebrate One Year Relationship Anniversary

Months after their break up rumours, afro-fusion singer, Burna Boy and his British girlfriend, Stefflon Don are celebrating one year of starting their love affair.

Concise News reports that Stefflon Don who has been in Nigeria for a while, shared a video of them sharing a passionate kiss, with a caption saying how long she would want them to spend together.

She wrote; “TODAY MARKS EXACTLY 1 YEAR! CHEERS TO 100 MORE MY SWEETIE CAKES”

The British rapper Stefflon Don and Nigerian music superstar are arguably one of the hottest celebrity couples currently trending on social media.

Stefflon Don Speaks On How She First Met Burna Boy

The British rapper revealed how she met Burna Boy in Ghana after she missed her flight.

In an interview with Los Angeles radio station, Power 105.1, she said: “I met him in Ghana. I was in Africa for a show then I missed my flight, he had a show where he performed and I went to the show and the rest is history baby.

“He told me I was going to be his wife and you know how boys always talk shit, but I didn’t remember he said that but he told me and I was like wow,” she said.

Burna Boy Unveils Plan For His Girlfriend Stefflon Don

The “Ye” crooner had assured that he would raise kids with Stefflon Don.

In an interview with American radio presenter Ebro Darden on Hot 97 FM, Burna Boy said “It’s not the business part of us, it’s our life. I’m trying to make it right because I don’t want to bring a kid into this life and everyone is disturbing the kid, wondering what Steflon Don and Burna Boy’s kid doing. I want to raise a kid the way I was raised,” Burna Boy said.

“Being with Stefflon Don is lovely. I don’t know how to explain it. It’s just that I try to now kind of like keep it between us. I don’t want to be putting our thing out there in front of everybody anymore. Like you’d be there and you can see it but I don’t want to put it out there for everyone.”

The Break Up Rumours

In August, last year, there were report that Burna Boy parted ways with Stefflon Don and was dating actress, Princess Shyngle.

According to a report, Burna Boy and Shyngle were seen at an outlet in Lagos.

However, a post on Instablog9ja reads : According to one of our insiders, Burnaboy has fully returned to actress Shyngle, who he started dating in 2018 and never really left, despite his affair with Stef.”

“We also obtained some videos of the singer and the actress catching fun together in Lagos. Also obtain was their recent FaceTime session where they were reminiscing.”