Buhari Reverses Suspension Of Ogunbiyi As REA Boss

The suspension of Damilola Ogunbiyi as Managing Director of Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has bee reversed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Concise News understands that the reversal was disclosed on Tuesday in a tweet by the Presidency.

“President @MBuhari has directed that the suspension of Mrs Damilola Ogunbiyi from her role as Managing Director of @realREANigeria, be reversed.

“Her resignation effective 31 December 2019 has been accepted to enable her to take up her new @UN appointment,” Presidency tweeted.

Thus news medium recalls that the President had appointed Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad as the Managing Director of the REA.

Minister of Power made this known in a statement issued by his spokesman, Aaron Artimas, in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The statement said the new chief of the agency has acquired vast knowledge and planning experience in the power sector.

According to the statement, Ahmad is a renewable energy expert, who holds two masters degrees in development studies and project planning.

The minister also said the president has appointed Olaniyi Netufo as REA’s Executive Director – South West, while Eddi Mietuade Smith was appointed as Non-Executive Director for South-South.

Mamman had ordered the indefinite suspension of Ogunbiyi as the REA managing director. He also ordered an investigation into alleged infractions by the agency under Ogunbiyi.

In a statement on December 24, the minister said the move was to sanitise the activities of the agency and reposition it for better service delivery.

“Following some apparent infractions in the Rural Electrification Agency, the Minister of Power Engr Sale Mamman has directed the Managing Director of the Agency, Ms Damilola Ogunbiyi to proceed on indefinite suspension with immediate effect,” Artimas said.

“Ms Ogunbiyi is to hand over to the next most senior officer in the Agency.

“Consequently, the Minister has directed an immediate investigation into the activities of the Agency towards repositioning it for better service delivery.”

The REA was established to increase electricity access to rural and underserved clusters across the country by developing off-grid electrification strategies.

However, the Minister of Power had claimed that the “cabal” in his ministry has vowed to deny Nigerians constant power supply, Concise News reports.

Saleh said this in a statement on Monday while reacting to criticism that followed his suspension of some top officials in the ministry.

Speaking about the sack of the officials, Saleh denied allegations of fighting an ethnic war, saying he acted in the best interest of Nigerians.

According to him, Nigerians should be concerned about the poor state of power supply in the country after huge sums of money were spent in the sector.