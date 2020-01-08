Apostle Omatsola Attacks Marlians, Asks Them To ‘Get Lost’

Lagos-based pastor, Chris Omatsola, who has been in the news over the past few hours has taken swipes at Marlians, the fans of Controversial singer, Naira Marley, Concise News reports.

The drama began when Omashola, in a tweet highlighting prophecies for year 2020, said: “In 2020, God told me, Naira Marley is A Demon, He is Satanic and should repent before it’s too late. His songs are demonically inspired to destroy the Destiny of The Youths of this generation, Nigerian youths should desist from calling themselves Marlians.”

This did not go down well with Marley’s fans (Marlians) who dug up the pastor’s old sex tape with his former lover and church member Princess Tamaratokoni Okpewho online.

But reacting to the surfaced sex tape, Omatsola in series of tweets he tagged “Marlians Get Lost” said it was his past and he has repented.

My Dear, It's cool to be a #Christian or #Muslimian but not a #Marlian. Don't brand urself #Marlians, it's demonic, satanic and more spiritual than you think, It's not a joke. Dont confess what you dont know about. Roman's 10vs10 #MarliansGetLost #ACOProphecies2020 #ChrisOmashola pic.twitter.com/LNQXWllytJ — Apostle Chris Omashola (@chrisomashola) January 8, 2020

“I am not ashamed and cannot be shamed by Marlians of my yesterday’s mistakes which I have since repented from and God has forgiven me of. I have gone through series of repentance process as a man and with my head up and shoulders high, I have moved passed that #Marliansgetlost#”

“I have made peace with the lady in question, made peace with my God and moved pass that phase of life long ago. However, I stand to say NO TO internet frauds, drugs abuse, immorality, gansterism, mannerlessness and other demonic Marlian Manifestations. #MarliansGetLost #ACO1