Apostle Omashola’s Sex Tape Reappears After Saying Naira Marley Is ‘Demonic’

Shortly after Lekki-based pastor Chris Omatsola declared that God told him controversial singer Naira Marley is demonic and satanic, the video of him having sex with a church member has resurfaced online.

Concise News reports that Omashola, in a tweet highlighting prophecies for year 2020, said: “In 2020, God told me, Naira Marley is A Demon, He is Satanic and should repent before it’s too late. His songs are demonically inspired to destroy the Destiny of The Youths of this generation, Nigerian youths should desist from calling themselves Marlians.”

This did not go down well with Marley’s fans (Marlians) who dug up the pastor’s old sex tape with his former lover and church member Princess Tamaratokoni Okpewho online.

To all Naira Marley fans aka Marlian Please what's your final judgment on this #NairaMarley and Apostle Chris Omashola case pic.twitter.com/MMkp4zjiJO — Uncle Gabriel (@omo_billionaire) January 7, 2020

Addressing the sex tape issue then, Omatsola had said they both had more than 10 sex tapes of themselves on their phones as she enjoyed filming sex, stating how much he trusted her to the point of keeping money in her account.

But reacting to the sex tape which resurfaced, the “Tesumole” crooner retweeted one of the tweets.