2023: Biafra Agitation Won’t Stop Us From Getting Presidency – Ohanaeze

The South-East will produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023, the Igbo socio-political group, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has insisted.

Concise News reports that the Ohanaeze said this in a statement on Wednesday while reacting to comments by the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) that Ndigbo may not get the presidency due to the Biafra agitation.

“Igbos suffer from both superiority and inferiority complexes,” ACF Secretary-General Anthony Sani had said. “At one point, they tout their superiority by claiming to be over and above any other nationality in Nigeria because they are better at the use of their superior commercial acumen for trade.

“At another, they play the victim by crying of marginalization the most. Power in a multi-party democracy is never secured through threats and intimidation, nor is it obtained by jeremiads out of pity.

“This is because democracy is a contest of ideas and reason and is never a bullfight. Igbos cannot agitate for separation and hanker for president by still expecting the country would not be scared of voting them for the presidency.

“Igbos may wish to recall that Senator McCain lost the elections because he had [Mrs Palin] who was governor of the state of Alaska. This was also because her husband was accused of attending a meeting of separatists who wish the state of Alaska to leave [the] USA and join Russia.

“I do not see how somebody from Scotland, Catalan, Quebec, Aceh or Xinjiang could dream of being voted president of their countries. Reason: Such a person would most likely play Gorbachev.”

While reacting to the comment, Ohanaeze’s Deputy spokesperson Chuks Ibegbu, has, however, claimed that: “What Sani said is rubbish because what Boko Haram is talking about, is it not secession?

Boko Haram is talking about Islamic Caliphate, but it did not stop Buhari from becoming a President. What Sani said has no meaning, its complete ‘brabadash.’ Boko Haram did not stop Buhari so those agitating for Biafra like IPOB can’t stop us from becoming President in 2023. I insist, 2023 is our turn to become president.”

Speaking about the cabal in the presidency, Ibegbu admitted: “You can’t stop cabal anywhere. The cabal can be found even in our houses.”