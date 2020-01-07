Why I Can Never Coach Manchester United – Man City’s Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has stressed that he will never manage Manchester United, even if it is the only job he was offered, and that solely down to the intense rivalry between the two heavyweight clubs.

Concise News reports the Spaniard – who was mooted for the Old Trafford job in the past – said he would rather go and play golf on a tropical island than take over at the red side of Manchester.

“After training City I won’t train United,” the tactician considered to be one of the greatest managers of all time said.

“It is like I would never train Madrid. Definitely not. I’d be in the Maldives if I don’t have any offers. Maybe not the Maldives because it doesn’t have any golf courses.”

United and City clash in the derby on weekday in the Football League Cup Semi-Final first leg.

Although, there is a notable gap between the two British giants in the English Premier League (EPL), they’d go into Tuesday’s game feeling confident of progressing to the final.

In their last meeting this season, Manchester United somewhat surprisingly came out tops at the Etihad.

This is the first time the sides have met over a two-legged tie since the 2010 League Cup semi-final, when United overturned a 2-1 loss away from home and defeated Roberto Mancini’s City team 3-1 at Old Trafford to secure progress to the final.

For Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, they are hopeful on Harry Maguire for the game against City but the boss offered no guarantees.

Pogba has not started a game for United in over three months due to a foot injury but he did recently make substitute appearances against Watford and Newcastle.

However, after missing the trips to Burnley and Arsenal, Solskjaer confirmed the world cup winner would undergo surgery and miss another three to four weeks of action.

Therefore, he is not expected to feature in the Manchester derby.

United will also be without Scott McTominay, Marcos Rojo, Axel Tuanzebe and Eric Bailly.

Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Luke Shaw all missed he FA Cup tie with Wolves through illness and will face fitness tests.

At the Blue side of Manchester, Ederson is expected to be available for selection after suspension and illness.

Nicolas Otamendi missed the FA Cup tie against Port Vale with injury.

Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane remain sidelined with injury.