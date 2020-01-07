Popular cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye better known as Bobrisky stirred social media reactions after he declared that he would only date a married man, if the relationship would be made private.

Bobrisky made the declaration in an Instagram video shared on Monday, January 6.

According to the male barbie, if he wants to date a married man, nt even any of his friends would know about it.

Bobrisky said: “I would love to hang out or date a married man, but both of us have to have that level of understanding that the relationship is going to be low-key between just two parties. We don’t want a loud thing. Even my friends would not know about it,” he said.

In Case You are wondering why bobrisky is trending. This is the video she confesses that she can date a married man only one condition. @Gidi_Traffic pic.twitter.com/IdQvqpd8W8 — Miz Blac (@Miz_blac) January 6, 2020

Despite facing several backlashes over his decision to become a male barbie, he recently declared that he is getting married this year and would be snatching ladies’ men.

In a video he shared, the cross-dresser who was getting her make-up done, asked ladies to keep guard over their men.

The male barbie said “I repeat! This year is Husband Snatching, Prevent your husband from add me here because I will use him and drain him especially if I like him.When I am done with him I will send him back to you!”