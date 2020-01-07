Home » Why Angry Driver Shot Two Children

By - 1 hour ago on January 07, 2020
Gun attack/File Photo

A yet-to-be-identified angry driver has allegedly shot dead two children for throwing snowballs at passing cars in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

According to Milwaukee police, the pair were playing with a group of children on Saturday evening before the shooting occurred.

The driver shot at the children after one of the snowballs struck a white Toyota while they were hurling snowballs at passing cars.

Police found the 12-year-old girl and the 13-year-old boy minutes apart.

The girl was shot twice and the boy was shot once. Both of their injuries were non-life-threatening and are being treated at a local hospital, police said in a tweet.

Milwaukee police are now looking for the suspect who shot the two children.

