Why Angry Driver Shot Two Children

A yet-to-be-identified angry driver has allegedly shot dead two children for throwing snowballs at passing cars in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
According to Milwaukee police, the pair were playing with a group of children on Saturday evening before the shooting occurred.
The driver shot at the children after one of the snowballs struck a white Toyota while they were hurling snowballs at passing cars.
On Saturday, January 4, 2020, at approximately 7:50 p.m., the Milwaukee Police Department responded to a shooting on the 6100 Block of West Birch St. Upon arrival officers found a 12 year old Milwaukee female suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
— Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) January 6, 2020
Police found the 12-year-old girl and the 13-year-old boy minutes apart.
The girl was shot twice and the boy was shot once. Both of their injuries were non-life-threatening and are being treated at a local hospital, police said in a tweet.
Milwaukee police are now looking for the suspect who shot the two children.
