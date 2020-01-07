When Did War become Comical? Akon Asks Social Media Users

Over the past few days, the social media community has been buzzing over they describe as possibility of third world war and top-Notch American singer, Akon seem not to be finding it funny.

Concise News reports that social media users came up with the idea that there could be occurrence of third world war, after the United States forces in Iraq killed the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani, whom US president Donald Trump said should have been killed many years ago.

Taking to his official social media page on Monday, January 6, Akon said the memes about war wasn’t funny like people make it seem.

The “Lonely” singer stated that a lot of lives were at stake, while asking when war became comical.

“All these joke memes about WW3 coming isn’t funny. A lot of lives are at stake on all sides, When did ANY war become comical?”Akon tweeted.