What Exercise Crocodile Smile Did To Inter-Service Rivalry – Brigade Commander

The Brigade Commander, 4 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Benin, Brig.-Gen Greg Omorogbe, has said that the concept of the super camp in the Exercise Crocodile Smile IV has helped in reducing inter-service rivalry among security agencies in Edo.

Concise News reports that Omorogbe stated this at the camp fire night held on Monday night, which symbolises the end of the exercise, climaxing on January 7.

He said that the super camp which was a new concept introduced into the Army by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has also improved synergy among all security agencies in the state.

He said it has also cemented the existing camaraderie among them.

He explained that Exercise Crocodile Smile IV was a field training exercise designed for troops and other sister security agencies to operate in a super camp.

He said that the concept of the super camp was to aggregate both human and material resources centrally which would ease both administrative and logistics burdensomeness as well as allow troops to operate in strength.

The Brigade Commander said that the noble objective of the exercise had been achieved as participants have made friends from other agencies that could be called upon with ease.

He noted that this would help reduce administrative bottleneck and improve inter-agency cooperation.

He disclosed that the exercise was flagged off on November 8, 2019, with a free medical outreach at Ikpako community in Ovia North East Local Government Area in Edo South Senatorial District.

He said more than 400 persons benefitted from the outreach, adding that free drugs, medical glasses and insecticide treated mosquito nets were given out to beneficiaries.

Omorogbe said the free medical outreach was replicated in Edo Central and Edo North senatorial districts of the state, adding that the effort brought succour to the benefiting communities.

He further said that Exercise Crocodile Smile IV recorded unprecedented successes in the state especially in the area of curbing criminal activities during the Yuletide.

“The unrelenting efforts of participants in the exercise provided a secured environment for the peace loving people of Edo to celebrate the yuletide freely without any major security incidents,” he said.

He further disclosed that some of the major achievements during the exercise were foiling of major kidnapping and armed robbery incidents, arrests of suspected armed robbers and cult members, destruction of substance suspected to be Cannabis as well as arrests of illegal oil bunkerers.

“The success could not have been achieved without the cooperation and contributions of all sister security agencies and the gallant patriotic and dedication of all participants of the exercise as well as the government and people of Edo,” the brigade commander stated.