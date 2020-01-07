Transfer: Lille Coach Reacts As Real Madrid Eye Nigerian Star Osimhen

Lille coach Christophe Galtier is not bothered by speculations linking Nigerian star Victor Osimhen away from the club with Real Madrid ready to swoop on the player.

Concise News learned that a report in Spain has it that Zinedine Zidane’s side are looking to capture three Les Dogues players including star striker Osimhen.

According to Marca, Real Madrid have set their mind on signing one or all of Lille’s trio of Boubakary Soumare, Osimhen and Gabriel dos Santos Magalhaes.

Galtier, has, however, waved off the report, describing it as mere media talks and saying he has not been informed about a possible exit of the players.

“The front page of Marca? I don’t know if they talked about it in the locker room. I have received no comments on this subject,” the Lille boss told Afrique Sports. “On a personal level, I focused on the competition. The transfer window will end on January 31 (2020). I will see what will happen. It does not bother me. I don’t feel pride either.

“The media can be the news. I did not discuss it with my president or with Luis Campos. It doesn’t interest me.”

Osimhen has thus far scored 13 times for the French side since joining them in the summer from Royal Charleroi in the Belgian Jupiler League.