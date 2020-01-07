Transfer: Barcelona Loanee Won’t Return To Club (Here’s Why)

Barcelona loanee, Arda Turan has cut short his loan spell with Turkish club, Istanbul Basaksehir, which was due to expire in the summer, but he will not return to Catalonia during this transfer.

Concise News reports that Basaksehir have stated that the midfielder demanded to be allowed to leave immediately, a wish that the club president agreed with and thus they allowed him to depart.

Turan still has six months remaining on his contract with Barcelona but he understands that his time there is over and will not return to the city.

The former Atletico Madrid man will now look for a new destination as Barcelona are not contemplating a return either, insisting that they agreed a deal for him to be loaned out until the end of the season.

In total, Turan made 12 appearances for the Istanbul-based club this season.

Barca to report those involved in offensive chanting in B team derby

In related news, the Estadi Johan Cruyff hosted the Catalan derby between the B teams of Barcelona and Espanyol over the weekend, but it produced ugly scenes with insults being shouted and some claims of Nazi slogans being used.

Between 20 and 25 people were reportedly behind the insults, with Barcelona taking swift action against them.

The club have released a statement asking local police for support in identifying and banning those fans from Barcelona’s facilities.

They plan to report those individuals for hate crimes to the authorities and will also report the incident to the Anti-violence Committee so that they can be served a relevant sanction.

Barcelona have also expressed their apologies for any damage caused by the incident and have lamented what happened.