Transfer: Again, Arsenal’s Aubameyang Speaks About Dumping Club

Arsenal captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, has assured fans of the North London side that he is not leaving the club any time soon, Concise News reports.

Aubameyang, the Gunners’ top scorer this term with 13 Premier League goals and 15 in all matches, has been the subject of speculations over a possible move away from the Emirates Stadium.

His contract with Arsenal expires in 2021 and he has been reluctant in sealing another deal with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Inter Milan willing to snap him up.

The Gabonese, has, however, told the club’s supporters ahead of their win over 1-0 Leeds on Monday night in the FA Cup that he wants to help the team get back to the top.

“I really hope that you were proud of us after the United game [a 2-0 win over Man Utd],” the striker said. “I’m sure you can see what we’re trying to do on the pitch, that you can see improvement in our performances and now it has materialised with a deserved win on Wednesday.

“The atmosphere was exceptional. When you are on the pitch and you feel the crowd roaring after every run, every tackle, every duel and after every chance, it gives you such a boost mentally. The Emirates felt like a fortress.

“You were our 12th man and I felt like Manchester United could have played for hours and they would have never scored. I really hope it will be like that until the end of the season. All together, we can have a great 2020! We need to be united more than ever.

“I would also like to react to some of the rumours that are going around about me in the media. People like making up stories and they should focus on what’s happening on the pitch. They talk too much and it does my head in!

“I am the Arsenal captain. I love this club. I am committed to it and desperate to bring it back to the top, where it belongs.”