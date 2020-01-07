Home » Special Advance Week 27 2020 UK Football Pool Fixtures, EKO, LKO, Panel

Special Advance Week 27 2020 UK Football Pool Fixtures, EKO, LKO, Panel

By - 1 hour ago on January 07, 2020
uk football soccer pools fixtures games matches results 2019 week 21 draws sure banker fixed odd coupons information weekend classified today pool agents

Mohamed Salah against Arsenal | Image Courtesy Getty Image

This is the special advance week 27 2020 UK football pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, and panel for all games played this weekend across all divisions.

Week 27 UK Football Pool 2020 Coupon Information

Below is the week 27 2020 pool; coupon information to enable you to forecast; predict the sure games, draws and bankers this weekend:

EKO= 04, and 12.
LKO= 08.
SUNDAY MATCHES= 01, 02, and 13.

Week 27 2020 UK Football Pool Fixtures, Games, EKO, LKO, Panel

There are nine games in division one for the week 27 UK football pool fixtures for 2020 with Aston Villa taking on Manchester City away from home at number 1; the big game this weekend being Tottenham Vs Liverpool at number 8.

Here are the week 27 Uk football pool fixtures for 2020 to enable you to get your sure draws; bankers for this weekend:

# Pools Coupon Fixtures Result Status
1 Aston V.         Man City Sunday
2 Bournemouth         Watford Sunday
3 Chelsea         Burnley
4 Crystal P.         Arsenal EKO
5 Everton         Brighton
6 Leicester         Southampton
7 Man Utd.         Norwich
8 Tottenham         Liverpool LKO
9 Wolves         Newcastle
10 Barnsley         Huddersfield
11 Blackburn         Preston
12 Brentford         Q.P.R. EKO
13 Cardiff         Swansea Sunday
14 Charlton         West Brom
15 Hull         Fulham
16 Leeds         Sheff Wed.
17 Luton         Birmingham
18 Middlesboro         Derby
19 Reading         Nott’m For.
20 Stoke         Millwall
21 Wigan         Bristol C.
22 Bristol R.         Doncaster
23 Burton A.         Fleetwood
24 Coventry         Milton K.D.
25 Ipswich         Accrington
26 Oxford Utd.         Rotherham
27 Peterboro         Gillingham
28 Portsmouth         Wimbledon
29 Rochdale         Bolton
30 Shrewsbury         Lincoln
31 Southend         Tranmere
32 Sunderland         Wycombe
33 Carlisle         Plymouth
34 Cheltenham         Walsall
35 Crawley         Bradford C.
36 Exeter         Cambridge U.
37 Leyton O.         Grimsby
38 Macclesfield         Oldham
39 Mansfield         Forest G.
40 Morecambe         Colchester
41 Salford C.         Northampton
42 Scunthorpe         Newport Co.
43 Stevenage         Port Vale
44 Swindon         Crewe
45 Alloa         Arbroath
46 Dundee         Ayr Utd.
47 Inverness         Queen O’Sth
48 Morton         Dunfermline
49 Partick         Dundee Utd.
Egobiambu Emmanuel is a Mass Communication graduate from the University of Benin. He is a media enthusiast, loves reading and writing, and has a special interest in personal development. Emmanuel is a reporter with Concise News.

