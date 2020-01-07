Special Advance Week 27 2020 UK Football Pool Fixtures, EKO, LKO, Panel

This is the special advance week 27 2020 UK football pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, and panel for all games played this weekend across all divisions.

Week 27 UK Football Pool 2020 Coupon Information

Below is the week 27 2020 pool; coupon information to enable you to forecast; predict the sure games, draws and bankers this weekend:

EKO= 04, and 12.

LKO= 08.

SUNDAY MATCHES= 01, 02, and 13.

Week 27 2020 UK Football Pool Fixtures, Games, EKO, LKO, Panel

There are nine games in division one for the week 27 UK football pool fixtures for 2020 with Aston Villa taking on Manchester City away from home at number 1; the big game this weekend being Tottenham Vs Liverpool at number 8.

Here are the week 27 Uk football pool fixtures for 2020 to enable you to get your sure draws; bankers for this weekend: