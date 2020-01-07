Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri appears to be shaking some tables as he subtly said that money and women caused the split of Psquare music group made of a set of twins.

Omokri made this known in a tweet, in the early hours of Tuesday, January 7.

According to him, there should be a gap between family, friendship, love and business, if one must make progress in life.

“Money and women can separate even twins. No need to look too far. Think of PSquare. If you want your brotherhood and friendship to last, compartmentalise your life. Have boundaries between love and financial life separate and family and friendships.” Omokri tweeted.

Money and women can separate even twins. No need to look too far. Think of PSquare. If you want your brotherhood and friendship to last, compartmentalise your life. Have boundaries between love and financial life separate and family and friendships#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) January 7, 2020

Recall that the twin brothers, who were once the top singers in Nigeria’s entertainment industry, have been at loggerheads with one another for years.

Speaking in an interview with Accelerate TV, one of the duo, Paul opened up on what caused their feud, which he described as family issue, contrary to prominent belief that it was caused by music.

On his music interest, Paul said he started as a back up singer but ventured into the career fully after much encouragements.