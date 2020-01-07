Ohanaeze Ndigbo Demands Regional Security Outfit In South-East

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council has called for the establishment of a joint security outfit to address insecurity issues in the South-East region, Concise News reports.

Concise News reports that the Ohanaeze youths said this in a statement on Tuesday following the launch of a regional security outfit in the South-West tagged Amotekun.

The group asked the governors of Imo, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra to emulate their counterparts in the South-West by establishing a region outfit in Igboland.

“OYC calls on the South-East governors to establish a joint security outfit that will uniformly curb crimes and insecurity challenges emanating from suspected herdsmen,” the Ohanaeze said.

“We want the South-East governors forum to replicate in the South East, the new security outfit recently announced by Southwest governors “Amotekun” which will commence work on January 9th 2020. All over the world, the security of lives and property remains the top priority of every government.

“OYC is ready to assist the South-East Governors to draw up a master strategic plan, design to provide palliative measures and prevent crime through partnerships with security agents and ensure that crime and insecurity challenges are reduced to minimal level, for increased dividends of democracy, foreign investments, makes Southeast safe for businesses to thrive, and exploit her potential and become the fastest growing economies in West Africa. This security outfit will also create employment for Igbo youths.”

The group also said: “Igbos should be their brother’s keeper in the face of any adversity and provocative threats in other to avoid being sacrificial Lamb and major casualties in the hardship that awaits Nigerians in 2020…hunger and tough year awaits all.”