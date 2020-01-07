NPFL: Salisu Yusuf Reveals Why Rangers Are Yet To Win A Game Under Him

Coach of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Rangers International Football Club of Enugu, Salisu Yusuf on Tuesday identified lack of strikers as the reason for his side’s inability to win games.

Concise News reports that Yusuf told NAN in Enugu, after the morning training, that other departments had been fixed.

“Our problem is from the striking force as other departments have been fixed and there is the transition from the back to the front.

“We have improved a lot but our strikers are letting us down by missing several begging chances created in every match.

“In the match against Heartland FC of Owerri in Okigwe Township Stadium, we created lots of chances but converted only one.

“But Heartland was able to convert two of their few chances created.

“So, our strikers made the match not to have its true reflection,’’ the coach said.

He said that the players were ready to change things to ensure good results, both at home and away.

“We are ready to play because there is a lot of improvement from the time I arrived here.

“Though we have not won a match from the time I took over but soon, people will start seeing the dividends of all we have been doing with this club.

“In every match we played, we do create up to a minimum of six chances so our problem is converting them.

“At times, some things are unexplainable in football but we are going to keep on working hard to improve in all the departments.’’

Rangers occupied 20th position in the league with six points after nine matches, scoring five goals and conceding 10 in the league.