Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Tuesday, Jan. 7th, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Sunday, January 5th, 2020.

The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will not pick a successor, though he is interested in who would succeed him in 2023. It added that the president Buhari would not impose his successor on the country, but would ensure that the process of electing the next president is free, fair and credible. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said this on Monday while reacting to a call by the Senior Pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare, who asked President Muhammadu Buhari to be involved in choosing his successor.

The Presidency has said that there is no law in the country that compels President Muhammadu Buhari and vice-president Yemi Osinbajo to declare their assets, Concise News reports. Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made this known on Monday while reacting to the Freedom of Information requests sent by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) to the Presidency, asking that President Buhari, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and 36 state governors and their deputies should declare their assets within 7 days.

Members of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) on Monday protested against the killing of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani by a US airstrike. The outlawed group popularly known as Shi’ites led a procession to Banex, Wuse Area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, chanting hate songs and slogans like “Death To America.”

The Federal Government has vowed to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 2020 by giving an enabling environment for small and medium scale businesses. This news medium understands that the Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed said this recently while speaking with the NTA, adding that it is a major priority of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

State governments have no justification not to pay the N30,000 minimum wage, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has claimed on Monday. The NLC President Ayuba Wabba has, however, said since Buhari assented to the bill, no state has the power to overrule it, as he revealed that 10 states have finished negotiating the new minimum wage structure with their workers.

The United States has asked Americans in Nigeria to stay alert in public places in the wake of the killing of a top Iranian general by the US in Iraq. United States forces in Iraq killed the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force, General Qasem Soleimani, “at the direction” of US President Donald Trump. In a statement on its website, the US Embassy in Nigeria urged American citizens to review their personal security measures, be prudent and keep a low profile.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on Revd. Fr. Ejike Mbaka to stop releasing politically-motivated prophecies, Concise News reports. Mbaka had in his 2020 prophecies predicted that the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Hope Uzodinma, will upturn and take over from Emeka Ihedioha as Governor of Imo State. Speaking on the matter, a CAN leader in Imo State Senior Apostle Godson Ibeji claimed that Mbaka’s prophecy was without substance.

The Bauchi State Government has uncovered a total of 596 dead civil servants and pensioners on its payroll. According to the government, it has also discovered that 4,000 people ghost workers on the same payroll who have been receiving salaries. Chairman of the state Authentication Exercise Committee, Adamu Gumba, disclosed this to reporters on Monday in the state capital.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State was on Monday seen condemning some soldiers for allegedly extorting travellers on the Maiduguri-Damaturu Expressway. Concise News understands that Zulum was on his way to Jakana, a community where Boko Haram insurgents struck on Saturday when he ran into a long queue of vehicles at one of the checkpoints.

An ex parte injunction has been secured by the family of former Senate President Bukola Saraki restraining the Kwara State Government from further demolition of Ile Arugbo. One of the family’s lawyers, Abdulazeez Ibrahim, disclosed this new development to reporters on Monday in Ilorin, the state capital.

