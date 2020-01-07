NFF Reveal When Rohr Will Return To Nigeria, Speak On Coach’s Contract

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, will return to Nigeria in two weeks as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) put final touches to the contract of the German gaffer.

Concise News reports that the Media Officer of the Super Eagles Toyin Ibitoye revealed this on Monday as he noted that Rohr will attend the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying draws billed for Cairo, Egypt, January 21.

According to Ibitoye, the NFF want to renew Rohr’s contract (which expires in June 2020) before the World Cup qualifiers kick-off but it is unclear whether the coach will sign the deal with new clauses.

“Rohr is coming back. The World Cup qualifiers will start in March so we have to be united, focused; ensure that we have no distractions because we have to approach the World Cup qualifiers with all the seriousness that it deserves,” Ibitoye told Brila FM.

“We expect Rohr to come back to Nigeria say in two weeks, all things being equal. He will be meeting with the Nigeria Football Federation, and of course, you know that in the third week of January, the draws for the second round of qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

“There are plans for him to be at the draws in Egypt. That’s the next agenda, and as I said, March is not too far away.”

Nigeria are one of the seeded teams for the draws and have been placed in Pot One with the 2022 World Cup qualifiers for Africa’s to start in March 2020.