N-Power: FG Confirms It Has Suspended Erring Beneficiaries (See State Affected)

Following an investigative report about the N-Power scheme by a prominent newspaper in December 2019, the Federal Government of Nigeria has ordered the immediate suspension of the N-Teach ghost beneficiaries in Sokoto State, Concise News reports.

Zayanu Dalhatu, the desk officer of N-Power in the state, confirmed the suspension of the truant beneficiaries on Monday, noting that the FG, through the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP), had also ordered further investigations on the N-Power ghost teachers, operating in cahoots with corrupt school principals in the state.

It would be recalled that after the exposé, the Muhammadu Buhari government vowed to suspend all erring N-Power volunteers across the country.

The investigative series revealed over N23.4m paid to 65 non-existent teachers (N-Teach) of an initiative the Buhari administration promises will soon become the largest post-graduate job scheme in Africa.

An investigative reporter, Ibrahim Adeyemi went undercover for two weeks at seven government-owned schools in Sokoto state to unravel the misconduct.

According to the reporter, “they’re ‘ghost teachers’ scattered all over the north-western state and operating in cahoots with principals and headmasters of disadvantaged schools.”

The NSIP programme comprises components such as N-Power, National Home Grown School Feeding, Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme and the National Conditional Cash Transfer Programme.

The NSIP is now under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, headed by Sadiya Umar Farouq.

N-Power Programme is the job creation component of the NSIP which is providing economic and manpower development through employment creation, skills development and innovation transfer to youths between the ages of 18–35.