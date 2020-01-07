Khadijat Or Chioma B? Cardi B Asks Nigerians To Decide

It appears that US Rapper Cardi B is still bent on relocating to Nigeria, as she asked her Twitter fans to decide on which name she should bear.

Concise News reports that she earlier declared her intention to file for Nigerian citizenship, after the United States forces in Iraq killed the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani, whom US president Donald Trump said should have been killed many years ago.

The 27-year-old singer tweeted: “Naaaaa these memes are fuckin but shit ain’t no joke ! Specially being from New York .Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger.Dumbest move Trump did till date …I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship.”

The sensational rapper has triggered much excitement among her Nigerian fans who have since then suggested which name and tribe she should belong to.

On Monday, January 6, a fan identified as Hadiness tweeted names for the Cardi B family, with a photo of them dressed in Nigerian attire, he christened her husband Offset as Olayinka, the daughter as Karimat and Cardi B herself as Khadijat.

The tweet eventually got to Cardi B, who seemed to like the idea.

She thereafter, asked her fans to decide if she should bear Khadijat or Chioma B, the Igbo name she gave herself during her visit to Nigeria, in December, last year.

“Let’s settle this ones (sic) and for all CHIOMA B Or Cadijat,” she tweeted.

In another tweet, Cardi B asked Nigerians to persuade her husband, Offset to agree to move with her to Nigeria.