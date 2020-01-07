Kanye West To Take Sunday Service To Africa, Europe

American rapper, Kanye West appears to be taking his popular service to another height, as he is reportedly set to go global with his popular ‘Sunday Service’ this year.

According to the American rapper and producer, he is set to tour Europe and Africa with his choir and team.

A report by TMZ says West plans to tour Europe and Africa in 2020, in a bid to expand the reach of the popular service which has received many

positive reviews.

Kanye is also reportedly getting ready to start recording another gospel album with his choir, which will follow Christmas Day’s Jesus Is Born.

However, Kanye West is yet to announce the exact countries he will be going to.