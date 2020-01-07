Kanye West To Take Sunday Service To Africa, Europe

American rapper, Kanye West appears to be taking his popular service to another height, as he is reportedly set to go global with his popular ‘Sunday Service’ this year.
According to the American rapper and producer, he is set to tour Europe and Africa with his choir and team.
A report by TMZ says West plans to tour Europe and Africa in 2020, in a bid to expand the reach of the popular service which has received many
positive reviews.
Kanye is also reportedly getting ready to start recording another gospel album with his choir, which will follow Christmas Day’s Jesus Is Born.
However, Kanye West is yet to announce the exact countries he will be going to.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.