Iran Vs USA: Apex Islamic Body In Nigeria Tells Muslims What To Do About Soleimani Killing

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) on Monday appealed to Muslim youths in the country for exercise restraint over the death of top Iranian military commander, Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Iraq.

Concise News reports that in a statement issued in Abuja by Head of Media of the council, Ibrahim Aselemi, the body appealed to the youths not to allow their emotions becloud their judgment to ensure peace at all times.

According to NSCIA, the issue between the USA and Iran can only be resolved through diplomatic dialogue.

“The attention of NSCIA has been drawn to a planned peaceful protest by some Muslim youths in the country to vent their anger over the killing of Iranian top military commander, Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Iraq.

“Although protest are integral part of civil democracy all over the world, however NSCIA believes that the timing is wrong,” the council said.

This online news medium had reported how Soleimani was killed on Sunday by a US Military airstrike in Baghdad.

The development has generated tensions between Washington and Tehran and in other parts of the world.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi on Monday told the U.S. ambassador to Baghdad, Matthew Tueller, that both countries should work together on implementing an Iraqi parliamentary resolution on the withdrawal of foreign troops.

“The prime minister stressed the importance of mutual cooperation on implementing the withdrawal of foreign troops, in line with the Iraqi parliament’s resolution, and to set relations with the U.S. on a proper foundation,” his office said in a statement.

“He stressed how dangerous the situation is right now and its potential consequences, adding that Iraq is doing everything it can to prevent the descent into open war.”

Iraq’s parliament called on Sunday for U.S. and other foreign troops to leave as a backlash grows against the U.S. killing of Soleimani.

Deepening a crisis that has heightened fears of a major Middle East conflagration, Iran said it was taking another step back from commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers.

Soleimani, was killed on Friday in a U.S. drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport, an attack that carried U.S.-Iranian hostilities into uncharted waters.

An Iranian government minister denounced Donald Trump as a “terrorist in a suit” after the U.S. president sent a series of Twitter posts on Saturday threatening to hit 52 Iranian sites.

The target site including important to Iranian culture, if Tehran attacks Americans or U.S. assets to avenge Soleimani’s death.

Democratic critics of the Republican president have said Trump was reckless in authorising the strike, and some said his comments about targeting cultural sites amounted to threats to commit war crimes.

Trump also threatened sanctions against Iraq and said that if U.S. troops were required to leave the country, Iraq’s government would have to pay Washington for the cost of a “very extraordinarily expensive” air base there.

He said if Iraq asked U.S. forces to leave on an unfriendly basis, “we will charge them sanctions like they’ve never seen before ever.

“It’ll make Iranian sanctions look somewhat tame.”

The Iraqi parliament passed a resolution calling for an end to all foreign troop presence, reflecting the fears of many in Iraq that Friday’s strike could engulf them in another war between two bigger powers long at odds in Iraq and across the region.

Iran and the U.S. have been competing for clout in Iraq since the U.S.-led invasion in 2003 that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.