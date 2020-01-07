Hunger Report: You Lied, Buhari Media Organization Tells UN

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has refuted the United Nations (UN) World Food Programme (WFP)’s report that Nigeria may face a hunger crisis in 2020.

Concise News learned that the WFP in a report recently named the West African nation alongside Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Haiti, Central Sahel (Mali, Burkina Western Niger), Democratic Republic of Congo, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Iraq, Southern Africa, Central African Republic, Cameroon, Libya, Bolivia and Ethiopia as countries likely to face food crisis this year.

“In Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states in northeast Nigeria, conflict is affecting the lives and livelihoods of millions of people. Almost 3 million people are facing hunger and 440,000 children under 5 are severely malnourished,” the agency said.

“Violence and insecurity are causing mass movements of people, with 1.75 million living in camps or host communities within Nigeria and tens of thousands seeking refuge in neighbouring countries, including Cameroon, Chad and Niger. Many of those who left the country are now returning, needing food and shelter.”

It noted that “Joint efforts by the Nigerian Government and the humanitarian community, including the World Food Programme (WFP) have managed to stabilize an extremely serious food security situation.

“However, 3 million people are still entirely depending on food assistance and funding will continue to be needed to support immediate assistance as well as longer-term recovery and development programmes.”

The BMO, in a statement, however, described the report as “hollow and presumptuous,” and said it did not reflect the true state of things.

“We acknowledge WFP’s humanitarian assistance in a part of North-East Nigeria, but we are shocked that it listed the country among ‘potential flashpoints’ to look out for in the New Year,’” the BMO said.

“There is no doubt that the UN agency and its partners require greater investment in view of the scope of work they need to handle across the world in 2020, but we won’t accept a situation where Nigeria is painted in a bad light.”

It noted admitted: “Yes, there is a crisis in a part of the North East which was referenced in the report titled ‘WFP Global Hotspots 2020: Potential flashpoints to look out for in New Year’, but there has not been a recent upsurge in violence in the region of the magnitude reflected in the report.

“Besides, the crisis has been largely restricted to a part of Borno, which is just one out of 36 states making up the country and we do not see how that could be interpreted to mean that Nigeria may face a hunger crisis with the type of bumper harvests it has recorded in recent years.”