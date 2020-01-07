How Tunde Ednut Borrowed Clothes, Accessories To Shows

Popular blogger, Tunde Ednut has justified the saying that celebrities are usually not what they are portrayed to be, as he recounts how he borrowed clothes and accessories from singer, Dr. Sid.

Ednut, who was initially a singer, took to his Instagram handle, to say that many celebrities are present themselves to be big people are actually not rich

According to him, those celebrities are only hungry for fame and do not have money, but hit songs.

“Some Nigerian celebrities are just celebs o!! They are hungry for physical foodn no money they just have hit songs, they are many but let me use myself as an example.”

Citing himself as an instance, he said “I can remember when I had the song “I’m catching cold ooo” I will be taking pictures with people outside and be forming, but I was staying, sorry squatting in Dr.Sid’s house, wearing his chains, t-shirts and wrist watches to shows. Don’t let some of these celebs fool you on this same Instagram o!”