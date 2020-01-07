How Tunde Ednut Borrowed Clothes, Accessories To Shows

Popular blogger, Tunde Ednut has justified the saying that celebrities are usually not what they are portrayed to be, as he recounts how he borrowed clothes and accessories from singer, Dr. Sid.
Ednut, who was initially a singer, took to his Instagram handle, to say that many celebrities are present themselves to be big people are actually not rich
According to him, those celebrities are only hungry for fame and do not have money, but hit songs.
“Some Nigerian celebrities are just celebs o!! They are hungry for physical foodn no money they just have hit songs, they are many but let me use myself as an example.”
Citing himself as an instance, he said “I can remember when I had the song “I’m catching cold ooo” I will be taking pictures with people outside and be forming, but I was staying, sorry squatting in Dr.Sid’s house, wearing his chains, t-shirts and wrist watches to shows. Don’t let some of these celebs fool you on this same Instagram o!”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.