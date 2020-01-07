God Told Me Adeboye, Kumuyi, Oyedepo Will Die Soon- Nigerian Apostle

Apostle Paul Okikijesu of the Christ Apostolic Miracle Ministry has said that God revealed to him that the General overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Enoch Adeboye, Williams Kumuyi of Deeper Christian Life Ministries and David Oyedepo of Winners chapel will soon die and won’t make heaven.

He made the revelation in messages sent to Daily Post on Monday, January 6.

According to OkikiJesu, “Thus says the Lord: My servant, will you not be surprise that I go into Redeemed Church and I observe [that there’s no] sheep that I can select?

“That is the reason that I said my message for Adeboye is coming. I had informed him that whatever he likes, he can achieve, but he will not be admitted into my glorious home.

“He himself knew and he wants to start doing rectification process now. Even if he rectifies his ways, those who are dead due to his deceit and hypocrisy, can he revive them?

“How many rectification steps did Reinhard Bonnke took before he died? My servant, I have told him to start putting his house in order, the day of his sleep is near.

“Adeboye and Kumuyi and Oyedepo, I have told them to put their homes in order and be prepared to sleep.

“Write these messages down because my judgment will be powerful in 2020.

“Thus says the Lord: I will send messages to these people to make amendments maybe they are going to organize a big revival/crusade or big lecture.

“It must be a convention of ‘Departing from sinful ways and turning to God.’ I believe that your body/frame is a sinful frame, but the sin of bloodshed and worshipping other gods are abominations to I the Lord.

“Thus says the Lord: As distinguished and famous as they are, will you not be surprise that they will not be admitted into My Home, if they refuse/failed to change?”