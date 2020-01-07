FA Cup: Arsenal Beat Leeds To Advance

Reiss Nelson’s goal sent Arsenal into the fourth round of the FA Cup after Leeds United failed to capitalise on a dominant first-half display at the Emirates Stadium.

The Sky Bet Championship leaders were outstanding before the break, showing their Premier League credentials as they attempted 15 shots to Arsenal’s three and registered more than 60 percent possession, but their wastefulness was punished when Nelson struck soon after half-time.

The 20-year-old, one of only two youngsters in an experienced Arsenal line-up along with Matteo Guendouzi, converted from close range after Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette had combined on the right-hand side.

Arsenal dominated the rest of the second half and missed chances to extend their lead further, with substitute Gabriel Martinelli forcing a fine one-handed save from Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier, but the 1-0 scoreline was enough to set up a fourth-round tie away to Bournemouth.

Speaking after the match, Mikel Arteta compared playing against Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United to going to the dentist.

He said: “They are a nightmare for every team to play. I said before the game, to play against them is like going to the dentist.

“It’s tough. They make it really hard. They are a great team.

“What they have achieved, to do it consistently every three days with those players, and what they have built there, is powerful.

“You can see it every time you analyse any of their games. It’s exactly like this. It’s top to see that.”

Arteta was far from pleased with Arsenal’s first-half showing, however, admitting he let his players know it during the interval.

“I wasn’t happy at all with the first 30, 35 minutes, how we started the game, how we approached the game,” he said.

“When I see what I don’t want to see, and I’m not talking about technically or even tactically, I cannot be happy and I have to let them know.

“I’m learning every day about them. How they react when they lose, what they need when they lose, and what they need when they win. And as well, how can they react when they want to.

“We had to react and we changed some things but I think the biggest change was how we approached the second half, the mentality, how aggressive we were, how intense we were.”