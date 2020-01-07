EPL: How Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Escaped Death

Chelsea legend, Pat Nevin, has said he almost killed the owner of the London club, Roman Abramovich, during a holiday in Scotland, Concise News reports.

This news medium learned that Nevin was driving around the Isle of Arran when he almost hit a cyclist as he was turning a corner.

The former footballer, was, however, surprised to see that the person he almost knocked down was Chelsea’s billionaire owner, Abramovich.

“About three years ago I was on holiday in Arran and I was driving up the north side of Arran,” Nevin said on BBC Radio Scotland. “Every time you go on holiday there, you drive round the whole island.”

He added: “I came round a corner at the top just before Lochranza and I nearly hit a guy on a bike. I just got out the way at the last moment, I could have killed the guy. It was Roman Abramovich.

“What a story that would have been if I had killed Roman Abramovich. I just missed him. His yacht was off the coast and he was cycling round. He doesn’t know to this day that it was me.”