EPL: Conte Sacking Cost Chelsea £26.6m

Chelsea’s sacking of former manager Antonio Conte cost the club more than £26m.
The Premier League club’s latest accounts show they paid a total of £26.6m in compensation to former head coach Conte and his backroom staff and legal costs.
Conte was sacked by Chelsea in July 2018 after two years in charge and was later replaced by Maurizio Sarri.
Former Italy midfielder Conte steered Chelsea to the 2017 Premier League title but was dismissed a year later with 12 months left on his contract as the team finished fifth and failed to qualify for the Champions League.
Conte, who is currently in charge of Inter Milan, also led Chelsea to victory in the 2018 FA Cup, with a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the final.
“Exceptional items in the current year of £26.6m relate to changes in respect of the men’s team management and coaching staff, together with associated legal costs,” read Chelsea’s latest set of published accounts, for the year ending June 30, 2019.
Chelsea have paid more than £90m in compensation to sacked managers since Roman Abramovich took ownership of the club in 2004.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.