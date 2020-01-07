Daddy Showkey Opens Up On Why He Will Never Cut His Hair

Nigeria reggae musician, Daddy Showkey has recounted how a woman called Sister P made him take a decision never to cut his hair again, Concise News reports.

Showkey, who is identified with his hair in long locks, took to Instagram to share an experience of how he met sister P who changed his mindset about Africa.

Sharing a throwback photo of them, he recalled how they met in year 200o and how she advised him to be proud of who he is, as a Nigerian.

Shockey added that after her encounter with her, they lost contact until he saw an interview of her online.

“She is Sister P, the person that change my life and my way of thinking I met sister P, in rototom sunsplash in Italy in year 2000 , she made me to realize who I am an African and I should be proud of who I am a Nigerian , from that day I decided that I will not cut my hair , I have been looking for how to link her up until I saw this post on @rastafaritv an interview of the Great Sister P, her consciousness is Second to none respect Sister P”Daddy Shockey captioned the photo.