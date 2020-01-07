Daddy Freeze Reacts As Apostle Says Naira Marley Is ‘Demonic’

Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has come in defense of singer, Naira Marley whom a Lagos-based cleric, Apostle Chris Omatsola, described as “satanic and demonic”

Concise News reports that Omasola had in a tweet said “In 2020, God told me, Naira Marley is A Demon, He is Satanic and should repent before it’s too late. His songs are demonically inspired to destroy the Destiny of The Youths of this generation, Nigerian youths should desist from calling themselves Marlians.”

Reacting to the cleric’s claim, Daddy Freeze said the singer is only singing what his generation demands.

Using the the theory of demand and supply in Economics, the OAP explained that if there is no demand, there would be no supply.

“I won’t use the word demonic. It’s business as far as I’m concerned. He is simply serving a wicked and adulterous generation what they are craving for. This is formed on the crucible of demand and supply; if there is no demand, there won’t be any supply! ~FRZ.” he said.