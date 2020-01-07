Chibok Girls: Respond To Mercenary’s Allegations, PDP Tells APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) to respond to allegations by a mercenary, Eeben Barlow, that the election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 stalled attempts to rescue the abducted Chibok girls.

In a recent interview with Al Jazeera, Barlow, who claimed to have been hired by Jonathan to rescue the girls, had claimed that his efforts to rescue the girls were frustrated by the pending election of Buhari in 2015.

Barlow also alleged that the then United States government, under PresidentBarack Obama, had instigated the termination of a contract awarded him by Jonathan for the rescue of the abducted school girls.

Based on Barlow’s accounts, the PDP has accused the APC of being responsible for the escalated violence, insurgent attacks, bloodletting and worsened insecurity in the country.

The main opposition party said the APC has been feeding fat and servicing its interests from the pains and anguish of suffering Nigerians who daily face the agony of economic repression, death and violent attacks.

But in a statement on Tuesday its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP challenged the APC to respond to Barlow’s reported allegation that its administration terminated the nation’s counter-insurgency operations.

The party also echoed Barlow’s claims that his botched rescue contract was to satisfy foreign interests, a development the PDP said, had resulted in escalated violent attacks and bloodletting in various parts of the country, particularly in the north.

“The APC should explain the assertion by international security expert, Eeben Barlow, who reportedly on international television, Aljazeera, told the world that our nation was successfully routing insurgents in the Northeast before the APC and its administration terminated the counter-insurgency operation to satisfy an alleged American interest that assisted it to manipulate its way to power.

“It is instructive to note that the APC had engaged in unwarranted attack on the PDP and Atiku Abubakar as well as sponsoring negative divisive publications in the last few days in the bid to divert public attention from this very grave issue.

“Nigerians can now see why insurgents, marauders and bandits, who had been pushed to the fringes under the PDP administration, suddenly resurged in renewed ravaging of communities and killing our compatriots unabated, while the APC and its administration engage in lip service and empty condolence messages,” the PDP said.