Carabao Cup: What Solskjaer Said About Guardiola Ahead Showdown

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has claimed a former boss of the club, Alex Ferguson, is the biggest influence on English football and not Pep Guardiola.
Concise News reports that Guardiola’s Manchester City go to the Old Trafford on Tuesday in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final tie.
A former Tottenham and Leicester striker Gary Lineker had claimed that Guardiola has had the most positive impact on the English game.
Solskjaer, when asked if he agrees with Lineker in the pre-match press conference, however, noted: “I must say he has had a big, big influence and since he took over at Barcelona I have admired Pep’s teams.
“But I have to say I’ve worked under the most influential one. You do see one of the best managers ever and you can see where he’s taken his wisdom from. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting Johan Cruyff back in the day when Jordi was here, and you can see similarities.”
