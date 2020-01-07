CAF Awards 2019: See Full List Of Winners, Best Eleven

Senegal’s Sadio Mane and Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala were crowned as African Player of the Year and African Women’s Player of the Year at the CAF Awards 2019 held at the Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh Resort in Hurghada, Egypt.
Mane was crowned the African Player of the Year, polling 477 votes ahead of his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah, 325 votes and Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez, 267 votes.
For the Women’s category, Oshoala was named African Women’s Player of the Year for the fourth time, equalling the record of her compatriot Perpetua Nkwocha. She garnered 351 votes, 30 more than Cameroonian forward Ajara Nchout and Thembi Kgatlana, who had 247 votes.
For the Interclub of the Year, Youcef Belaili won the prize following his stellar performance for his club X in the CAF Champions League with Esperance.
The Youth Player of the Year award went to Moroccan Achraf Hakimi whilst Djamel Belmadi and Desiree Ellis picked the Coach of the Year male and female respectively.
See the full list of winners and CAF best eleven below:
African Player of the Year
Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)
Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)
Youcef Belaïli (Algeria & Esperance / Ahli Jeddah)
Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)
Djamel Belmadi (Algeria – Algeria)
Desiree Ellis (South Africa)
Algeria
Cameroon
Egyptian Football Association
Kojovi Obilale (former Togolese goalkeeper)
Goalkeeper: Andre Onana
Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Serge Aurier, Joel Matip, Kalidou Koulibaly
Midfielders: Idrissa Gueye, Riyad Mahrez, Hakim Ziyech
Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
