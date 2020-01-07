CAF Awards 2019: How Mane Emerged African Player Of The Year

Senegal international Sadio Mane has won the 2019 CAF African Player of the Year award after scoring the highest vote to defeat his Liverpool teammate Mohammed Salah and Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez.

Concise News reports that Mane, who had been a finalist in the previous three editions, was announced winner of the 2019 edition in Hurghada on Tuesday.

Mane was Senegal’s main man at the 2019 AFCON where he netted three goals as the Teranga Lions reached the final but lost by a solitary goal to Mahrez’s Algeria.

He netted a brace in the 3-0 group phase victory over Kenya and added one more in the round of 16 1-0 win over Uganda.

He was also a vital part of the team as they beat Benin and Tunisia in the quarters and semis respectively, his influence playing a big role in Senegal’s run to the final.

For his club Liverpool, Mane was just as sensational as he was for Senegal as he played another crucial role aiding them to the UEFA Champions League title for the first time since 2005.

The forward scored crucial goals, key among them a double over Bayern Munich in a 3-1 victory in the round of 16 and once in the aggregate 6-1 win over Porto in the quarter-finals as the Reds steamrolled into the final and ultimately bag the Champions League title.

In the English Premier League, Mane shared the Golden Boot crown with Salah and Arsenal’s Gabonese front-man Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, all three having netted 22 times for their respective clubs. On top of that, Mane scored 39 goals across all competitions for Liverpool in the 2018-2019 season.

Mane kept his form into the new campaign and in the season-opening UEFA Super Cup, Mane scored twice in a 2-2 draw with Chelsea, a game they ultimately won 5-4 on penalties to pick up yet another trophy.

At the just concluded FIFA Club World Cup in Doha, Qatar, Mane provided the assist for Roberto Firmino’s winning goal in the final against Flamengo.

The Senegal marksman was also in the top five for the Ballon d’Or, a crown ultimately won by Argentine wizard Lionel Messi.