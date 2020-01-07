‘Cabal’ Denying Nigerians Constant Power Supply, Minister Cries Out

The Minister of Power, Mamman Saleh has claimed that the “cabal” in his ministry has vowed to deny Nigerians constant power supply, Concise News reports.

Saleh said this in a statement on Monday while reacting to criticism that followed his suspension of some top officials in the ministry.

The Minister had suspended a former Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Damilola Ogunbiyi and the Managing Director of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET), Marilyn Amobi, pending an investigation into allegations against them.

Speaking about the sack of the officials, Saleh denied allegations of fighting an ethnic war, saying he acted in the best interest of Nigerians.

According to him, Nigerians should be concerned about the poor state of power supply in the country after huge sums of money were spent in the sector.

“This obviously affected their performance in impacting the entire industry. No responsible leadership will tolerate such a chaotic situation and expect success on the ultimate goal of improving power in the country,” he said.

“When he assumed duty barely five months ago, Mamman was never under any illusion that his job was going to be a walk in the garden.

“Soon after we began to hear of a cabal which held the ministry by the throat and denying Nigerians the full value of their huge investments in the power sector.”

He said: “As early as November last year, this cabal began to sponsor insidious reports using some faceless groups in Lagos, claiming that the ministry under the new minister was biased.

“It is the same untouchables who want to perpetuate themselves in power that are now resisting any form of re-organisation meant to re-position the Ministry for optimum performance.

“The Ministry should not be tied down by individuals whose only concern is the retention of power at the expense of service delivery.”