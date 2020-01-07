Borno Governor Angry At Soldiers For ‘Extorting’ Travellers (Video)

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State was on Monday seen condemning some soldiers for allegedly extorting travellers on the Maiduguri-Damaturu Expressway.

Concise News understands that Zulum was on his way to Jakana, a community where Boko Haram insurgents struck on Saturday when he ran into a long queue of vehicles at one of the checkpoints.

The governor, who apparently had been briefed that the security operatives were extorting people, alighted from his vehicle and walked straight to where some of the soldiers were.

The security operatives were said to be collecting bribes of N1000 from travellers who do not have national identity cards.

In his reaction, Governor Zulum who was visibly angry faulted the action of the soldiers and policemen.

He also threatened to report the security operatives, stressing that the alleged extortion of innocent civilians was unacceptable.

“I am reporting everybody on this road. You people are collecting N1,000; no human being can accept this,” the governor said.

He wondered how the security personnel could do such a thing at a time and a region where the security of lives and properties should be a priority.

Governor Zulum said, “Boko Haram (terrorists) are attacking people and again, Nigerian military and soldiers and the police are receiving N1,000 fine to frustrate people. Nobody can accept this one.”

One of the soldiers tried to calm the governor down, saying he would look into the case but Zulum fired back, saying: “But we saw them.”