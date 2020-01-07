Be Wary Of APC’s Renewed Attacks On Atiku, PDP Tells Nigerians

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the PDP has urged Nigerians to be wary of the All the Progressives Congress’ renewed attacks and baseless allegations against its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

According to the PDP, the allegations are all in the failed bid to divert public attention from its atrocities against the country, including compromising security architecture for selfish purposes.

The opposition PDP made this known in a statement on Tuesday by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Ologbondiyan said: “Nigerians are aware of how the APC imported political mercenaries, thugs and miscreants from neighboring countries, including Niger Republic and used them to unleash violence on Nigerians during the 2019 presidential elections.

“The APC has failed to account for these miscreants, most of who are now unleashing violence as kidnappers, armed robbers and marauders, pillaging our communities without restraint under the APC.

“It is important to observe that the APC had failed to apologise or join other well-meaning Nigerians in forcefully demanding for the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators of the mass killings in Benue, Borno, Plateau, Taraba, Kogi, Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Yobe, Adamawa, Ekiti, Ebonyi, Abia, Nasarawa, Niger and other parts of the country, under its watch.

“Only recently, Edo state Governor Godwin Obaseki accused the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, of always relying on thugs for elections and Nigerians know the devastation thuggery and its associated violence had caused the nation in the last five years of the APC”.

The party further stated that instead of clinging on straws by attacking the PDP and Atiku Abubakar, the APC should account for or demand for investigation and prosecution of its leaders responsible for the alleged looting of over N14 trillion from federal coffers, including the alleged stealing of N9 trillion exposed by the leaked NNPC memo on oil subsidy theft.

It also charged the APC to account for the N1.1 trillion worth of crude oil, allegedly siphoned by its leaders using 18 unregistered vessels, and the alleged stealing of over N48 billion meant for the rehabilitation of victims of insurgency.

Similarly, the PDP challenged the ruling party to also account for the N33bn National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) saga in which a very top member of the Buhari administration was mentioned, as well as the alleged looting spree in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) under its watch.